Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 70.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 19.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 7.2% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $252.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

