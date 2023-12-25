Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TISI opened at $6.18 on Friday. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
