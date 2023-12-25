Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Up 3.2 %

TISI opened at $6.18 on Friday. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Team Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter worth $252,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter worth $957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Team by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Team by 349.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.