Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Acquires C$13,029.79 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Applegate Hogenson purchased 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.13 per share, with a total value of C$13,029.79.

TVE opened at C$3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$2.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1450602 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

TVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

