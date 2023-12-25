Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

