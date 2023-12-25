SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.43. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
