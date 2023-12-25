SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.43. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

