Summit Global Investments Sells 961 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.76 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Werner Enterprises

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.