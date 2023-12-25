Summit Global Investments Sells 961 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.76 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.