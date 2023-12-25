Summit Global Investments Sells 374 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CorVel were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CorVel by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $627,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $1,683,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 323,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,084,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $1,950,987. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRVL

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $249.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.86. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $251.19.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 9.95%.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.