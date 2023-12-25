Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 30,275 SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.08% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,777.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $26,310.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,777.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,521 shares of company stock worth $761,439 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.89. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SI-BONE

About SI-BONE

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.