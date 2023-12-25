Summit Global Investments Purchases 3,705 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $17.33 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.