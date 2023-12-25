Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,847,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,639,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $192.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.03. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total transaction of $2,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,286.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,403 shares of company stock worth $7,318,767 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

