Summit Global Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of UFP Technologies worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,022,835.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason Holt sold 400 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.57, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,365 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $176.60 on Monday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.64 and a 1 year high of $205.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.