Summit Global Investments Has $791,000 Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.05% of H&E Equipment Services worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $494,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 313.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 24.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 55.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 105,933 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEES has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.2 %

HEES stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

