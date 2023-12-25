Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $198.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.05 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Landstar System

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.