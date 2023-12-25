Summit Global Investments Cuts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
ISTB opened at $47.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.51.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
