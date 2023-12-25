Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 8,343 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.09% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC stock opened at $113.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $115.29.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $809.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.02%.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.