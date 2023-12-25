Summit Global Investments Buys 285 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Danaher were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $230.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.11. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

