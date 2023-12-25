Summit Global Investments Buys 1,555 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $203.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $206.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

