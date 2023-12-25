Summit Global Investments Acquires 1,083 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

