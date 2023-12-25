Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.10 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,614.38 or 1.00042092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010494 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00128851 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003607 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

