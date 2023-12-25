Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $297.50 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $239.62 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.63. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.