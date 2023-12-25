Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $314.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.90.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Stryker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Stryker stock opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 12 month low of $239.62 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.