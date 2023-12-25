StockNews.com Upgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Sell

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $13.05 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $712.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.