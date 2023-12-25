StockNews.com Upgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to “Buy”

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OMF. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

OMF stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

