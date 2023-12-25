StockNews.com Upgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Hold

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NSA opened at $41.15 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after buying an additional 174,297 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

