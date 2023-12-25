StockNews.com Lowers Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Investors Title from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Investors Title Price Performance

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $162.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.42. Investors Title has a one year low of $127.71 and a one year high of $167.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $4.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9,780.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 343.6% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 26.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Investors Title during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

