StockNews.com Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEE. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

