StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIRI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

