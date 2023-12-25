StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Shares of PXD opened at $228.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

