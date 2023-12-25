StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $14.25 on Friday. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.63.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

