StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.56. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

