StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AINC opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82. Ashford has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

