StockNews.com Downgrades Stantec (NYSE:STN) to Buy

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $78.83 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.