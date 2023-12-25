StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NYSE:FENG opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

