StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 5.7 %
NYSE:FENG opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.