StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.65.
Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
