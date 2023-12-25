Stifel Nicolaus Lowers General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $68.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

GIS stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

