Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $81.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.25.

Get AAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIR

AAR Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of AAR stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $691,829.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $18,849,052.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $691,829.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,849,052.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AAR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AAR by 7.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.