Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.24. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

Shares of Steel Partners are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

