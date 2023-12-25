State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 26,400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

