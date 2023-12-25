Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Acquires C$1,067,537.50 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50.

Stantec Stock Up 0.9 %

STN stock opened at C$104.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$63.60 and a 1-year high of C$106.33. The stock has a market cap of C$11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2006593 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their target price on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 target price on Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.92.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

