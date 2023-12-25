Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SYRE opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.74. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.99). Spyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22,195.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

