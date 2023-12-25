SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.72 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

