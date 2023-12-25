SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.7% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 112.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.89 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

