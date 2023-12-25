Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $63.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.