Somerset Trust Co Has $545,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 43,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 82,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

