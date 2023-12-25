SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Head-To-Head Survey

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -20.31% -2.92% -0.64% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 50.11% 15.57% 3.18%

Risk & Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

37.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SoFi Technologies and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 2 10 4 0 2.13 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $8.78, indicating a potential downside of 9.56%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 5.92 -$320.41 million ($0.45) -21.58 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.93 $65.56 million $1.93 9.04

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

