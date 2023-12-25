Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $26,800.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

SWBI stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $621.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWBI. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Wesson Brands

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.