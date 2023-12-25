Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.02.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

