Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

NYSE SHOP opened at $76.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

