SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $156.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

